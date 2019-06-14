SAN ANTONIO — A deputy with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office has been arrested and accused of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 in the car.

According to a release from BCSO, Deputy Nancy Cruz, 23, was arrested just before midnight by Texas DPS.

Cruz has been employed with the agency since July 2017 and was already on unpaid administrative leave for ongoing attendance issues since April of this year, the sheriff's office said.

BCSO Internal Affairs will be conducting a separate but concurrent administrative investigation into this incident, pending further criminal investigation of the case by DPS.

BCSO Administration began termination proceedings for what is a pattern of misconduct for this employee, the department said. Cruz was served with dismissal papers late Friday morning, the office said in a news release.

“The ongoing lack of sound judgement displayed by this employee is detrimental to this agency," Sheriff Javier Salazar siad. "This is an affront and an insult to every other BCSO deputy who continues to serve with honor. She has been served with a proposed termination which will be handled appropriately and within all guidelines.”