SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County Sheriff's Office employee was taken into custody early Friday morning and accused of assault.

The San Antonio Police Department arrested Daniella Velia Garcia, 27, around 1 a.m.

She was reportedly charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault with bodily injury.

BCSO said Garcia is currently "assigned to video visitation as a civilian security monitor." She will be placed on unpaid administrative leave.

She has been employed with BCSO since Aug. 2017.

BCSO said it will conduct a separate but concurrent administrative investigation pending further criminal investigation of the case by SAPD.

