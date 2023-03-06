BCSO arrests two suspects in January murder investigation

More information is expected Monday evening.

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County authorities say they've made two arrests stemming from a January murder along the 6000 block of Calle Fincias, on the far west side.

A man and woman were found dead at that location when offices responded on Jan. 6, and a car was seen leaving the area.

KENS 5 will stream the Bexar County Sheriff's Office's update in the video player above. It's scheduled to begin at 8:45 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

