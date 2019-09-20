SAN ANTONIO — Friday morning the Bexar County Sheriff's Office confirmed another inmate was mistakenly released Thursday night "as a result of error by booking staff."

The erroneous release of inmate Erica Morales, 32, comes immediately following the news that inmate Esequiel Hernandez, 57, was mistakenly released to the public Thursday morning. Hernandez was re-arrested after a 4-hour search.

Bexar County Sheriff's Office

RELATED: UPDATE: Mistakenly released inmate re-arrested after 4-hour search

According to a spokesperson for the BCSO, after administration was notified of the release, which occurred around 7 p.m., "release search protocols were initiated" and deputies began checking addresses for where Morales may have been.

Around 11 p.m. Morales was re-arrested following a traffic stop by Street Crimes Deputies.

She was taken back to the Adult Detention Center and "reactivated her initial nonviolent drug-related charge."

BCSO cites incorrect bond documents that were attached to Morales' information packet as the reason for her erroneous release.

The agency's Internal Affairs has begun an administrative investigation into the incident.

Morales was initially arrested on the charge of "possession of a controlled substance PG 1 less than 1 gram."

This is the thirteenth confirmed erroneous release at the Bexar County Jail in 2019.