SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man has been charged with 'Terroristic Threat toward a Public Servant' after deputies say he threatened to 'shoot up' the office of City Councilman Clayton Perry.

Nathan Harrell, 30, was arrested following a "hostile" call to the field office of District 10 Councilman Perry a week ago.

According to court documents, Harrell called Perry's field office and requested a "face-to-face" meeting with the councilman.

The suspected stated that he felt he'd been "'targeted' since an early age."

As the conversation continued with the councilman's employee, Harrell became more hostile and began referencing mass shootings and stating that he had access to guns and body armor, according to an affidavit.

Following the call, the office was evacuated and shut down for the rest of the day.