Three suspects are facing federal charges of intent to distribute methamphetamine after the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest at a west-side H-E-B on Tuesday.

BCSO says that they arrested Crystal Wescott, who had an active warrant for theft of a vehicle, at the H-E-B on the 700 block of Castroville Road, and when they arrested her, they observed her meeting with Daisy Paola Madiedo and Reynaldo Acosta-Martinez. Narcotics deputies reportedly searched Madiedo’s vehicle, and that’s when they found 3.5 pounds of meth.

After “consensual residential searches,” in San Antonio and Spring Branch, BCSO found another 1.5 pounds of meth.

The sheriff’s office says that the five pounds of meth seized as a result of those searches has an estimated street value of $234,200.

All three are now facing federal drug charges.

