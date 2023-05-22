BCSO makes arrests after finding gambling operation with 63 machines

Authorities said they breached the establishment Monday afternoon, arrested two people and gave eight others tickets.

CONVERSE, Texas — Several people were arrested or given tickets after authorities found a gambling operation with 63 machines in Converse.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office made the bust, and said they'd received information that there was gambling at an establishment on FM 87 and Beech Trail. BCSO investigated and got a search warrant that they executed on Monday afternoon.

BCSO said that they knocked and announced themselves, and when nobody answered the door a tactical team breached. They said they found two men and eight women inside. They say one woman was running the operation and was arrested, and another man was found in the parking lot with a gun, marijuana and cash. The other eight people were given citations and released.

Deputies found dozens of gambling machines inside, and an investigation is underway.

