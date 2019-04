SAN ANTONIO — Talk about a nose for crime!

Over the weekend, a K9 with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office sniffed out 13.5 kilos of drugs.

According to a Facebook post by BCSO, 25 bundles of methamphetamine, which had an estimated street value of $945,000, were found inside a hidden compartment of the car.

K9 Rocket worked with the BCSO Narcotics Unit and the DEA Task Force to uncover the drugs.

Lara Werekeitzen, 43, was arrested and charged with 'Conspiracy to Distribute.'

Nice job Rocket!