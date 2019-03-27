SAN ANTONIO — Officials with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office are investigating a homicide on the city's south side in the 25300 block of Sandview Road.

Deputies were called to the home around 5:15 a.m. for a "cutting in progress."

When they arrived, they found a woman who had been stabbed multiple times.

The victim is a woman in her forties.

A 27-year-old man is in custody at this time.

No other suspects are at large.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we gather more information. Check back at Kens5.com for the latest.