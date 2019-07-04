SAN ANTONIO, N.M. — As deputies unearthed evidence around a burn pile near Government Canyon State Natural Area, medical investigators examined the burned body a hiker found Thursday afternoon.

"We were cautiously optimistic at the possibility it might have been Andreen McDonald," Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said. "We have been recently notified by the Medical Examiner’s office that they are pretty definite it is not Andreen McDonald that we located."

That's because the woman is between 5 foot 2 and 5 foot 4, and deputies believe Andreen's height is 5 foot 11.

"My homicide unit is heartbroken for the family. They just notified the family of Andreen McDonald that it is not her remains and so the search continues for Andreen," Sheriff Salazar said.

The search also continues for the identity of the woman they found. They're asking anyone who knows of a missing woman around that height, or who knows anything about the scene, to contact BCSO at (210)335-6070 or bcsotips@bexar.org.

In the meantime, the sheriff has gotten approval to expand his homicide unit and will assign more deputies to cover cases until they can bring closure to the family and friends of Andreen McDonald, along with another woman whose name has not yet been identified.