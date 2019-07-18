SAN ANTONIO — A Bexar County Sheriff's deputy of two years was arrested by BCSO for allegedly carrying a weapon when she was not in withing her legal capacity to do so, according to a BCSO release.

BCSO says 40-year-old Veronica Michelle Dado, a detention officer for the agency, was carrying a gun – an ability limited by law to peace officers – while helping to serve an eviction notice in uniform in May of 2018.

She has been placed on administrative leave, and BCSO says Dado has also "been served with a notice of proposed termination." She is the eighth Bexar County deputy arrested in 2019, and the 10th BCSO employee overall this year.