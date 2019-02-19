SAN ANTONIO — One of the two Bexar County deputies accused last year of funneling meth to inmates over a period of several weeks was sentenced Tuesday to three years behind bars.

Gabriel Ortiz will then be supervised for another three years after he is released from prison. He was initially charged with three counts of attempted possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

“I am proud to have partnered with the FBI on this sting operation,” Sheriff Javier Salazar said. “As I’ve stated in the past, officer misconduct will not be tolerated within my agency and I will do everything possible to hold them accountable—criminally and administratively.”