A deputy with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office has resigned while being investigated for possibly smuggling contraband to inmates at the Bexar County Jail.

According to the sheriff's office, Deputy Milton Martinez resigned on December 23. Martinez was the subject of ongoing administrative and criminal investigations by the BCSO Public Integrity Unit Investigators on suspicion that the deputy was smuggling tobacco to inmates.

The sheriff's office said when confronted by investigators, Martinez tendered his resignation. Regardless, investigations will continue and charges filed against the former deputy, BCSO said.

The sheriff's office said discharge papers for the former deputy had been submitted as a Dishonorable Discharge.