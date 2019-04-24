SAN ANTONIO — On April 23 a Bexar County grand jury returned a two-count indictment against Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputy Andrew McDermott.

McDermott, 27, was charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Both charges stem from an incident that occurred on June 6, 2018.

McDermott is alleged to have threatened his ex-girlfriend with a knife.

According to officials with the district attorney's office, McDermott was upset over text messages he believed his ex may have sent to others.

The deputy allegedly cut the woman's arms while trying to cut the phone from her pajamas.