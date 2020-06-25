Former Bexar Co. deputy arrested after new allegations he turned off felow deputy's body camera during use-of-force incident in 2019

27-year-old Brandeon Doege was fired in April after an investigation.

SAN ANTONIO — A former Bexar County deputy fired in April after a use-of-force investigation in which authorities say he could be seen on video assaulting an inmate was taken into custody this week on new allegations that he shut off another deputy's body camera during the incident.

Brandon Doege is now being charged with tampering with evidence – a third-degree felony – and official oppression. He turned himself in without incident Thursday afternoon after the new arrest warrant was filed.

The use-of-force incident occured in May of 2019, officials with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said, leading to an internal investigation and a separate criminal case.