SAN ANTONIO — A detention deputy is recovering from minor injuries after being attacked by an inmate at the Bexar County Jail, according to a spokesperson with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

The alleged attack took place just before 5 p.m. Thursday. According to a BSCO spokesperson, the deputy was conducting a face-to-face observation check inside a living unit at the jail when he was attacked by the inmate, who was wielding a makeshift weapon.

Another deputy responded to the incident was able to stop the assault, BCSO said. The inmate was taken into custody.

BCSO identified the inmate as Niko Dotcie-Jenkins. He was being held on violent charges; the sheriff's office says he'll be additionally charged with aggravated assault on a public servant causing bodily injury.

The deputy was not identified. He was transported to University Hospital, where he expected to recover in full.