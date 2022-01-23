BCSO deputy arrested, termination pending after DWI, authorities say

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said that a deputy has been placed on administrative leave pending termination after being arrested for DWI by San Antonio police just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning.
"The arrested deputy, Rolando A. Garza, is a 4 year veteran with the BCSO and is assigned to the Detention Bureau," BCSO said in a statement Sunday night. "Garza has been placed on administrative leave pending termination for the arrest in accordance with BCSO policies and procedures with Bexar County Civil Service Rules."
They said a separate internal investigation is underway as well, and he was off duty at the time of the arrest.