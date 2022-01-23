BCSO deputy arrested, termination pending after DWI, authorities say

San Antonio police stopped deputy Rolando A Garza just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning, BCSO said in a release.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said that a deputy has been placed on administrative leave pending termination after being arrested for DWI by San Antonio police just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

"The arrested deputy, Rolando A. Garza, is a 4 year veteran with the BCSO and is assigned to the Detention Bureau," BCSO said in a statement Sunday night. "Garza has been placed on administrative leave pending termination for the arrest in accordance with BCSO policies and procedures with Bexar County Civil Service Rules."