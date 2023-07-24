Bexar County deputy arrested for alleged indecency with a child

Deputy Marcus James Alexander, 37, was most recently assigned to West Patrol. He allegedly touched a juvenile victim and took inappropriate photos of her.

SAN ANTONIO — Officials with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office (BCS) say they've arrested one of their own on felony charges of sexually abusing a child victim.

BCSO said Monday that Marcus Alexander, 37, turned himself in on a warrant for indecency with a child, which is a second-degree felony. The charge stems from a Sunday incident, when BCSO says deputies were called to a home in far-west Bexar County for an outcry of alleged sexual abuse that reportedly happened in June.

"When deputies arrived to the home, they were notified by the reporting person that Alexander had allegedly touched a juvenile inappropriately and had also taken inappropriate photos of the same juvenile, and kept the evidence on his cell phone," BCSO said in a release. "Additionally, when the reporting person confronted Alexander about the photos on Saturday, July 22, 2023, it is reported that he became evasive and denied having photos."

Alexander was immediately placed on unpaid leave, his weapons and credentials confiscated while he was served with a proposed termination, "pending the outcome of the investigation." He was detained and taken in for questioning, and investigators got enough evidence to file a warrant for his arrest.

BCSO is conducting multiple internal investigations into the incident.

Authorities have not yet said how Alexander knew the child victim, or if the alleged abuse happened while Alexander was acting as a law enforcement officer.

"These allegations are beyond infuriating," Sheriff Javier Salazar said in the release. "As sheriff, my No. 1 priority is the welfare of this young victim and her family. As for the deputy, criminal and administrative penalties will be swift and severe. I’m extremely grateful to our Childsafe Investigators and Public Integrity Unit for acting quickly on taking this suspect into custody."