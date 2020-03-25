SAN ANTONIO — A deputy with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office has been arrested for Indecent Assault.

Vincent Vera turned himself in on March 12 for processing after a warrant was issued for his arrest, according to an official with BCSO.

Following the arrest, Vera was placed on unpaid Administrative Leave pending the outcome of the criminal investigation of the case.

The investigation is currently being handled by the San Antonio Police Department.

Additionally, Vera has been issued a proposed dismissal in accordance with Civil Service rules for violation of the Texas Penal Code and violation of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Policies and Procedures.