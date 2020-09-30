BCSO: Deputy accused of lying on the job

Sheriff Javier Salazar said the arrest and suspension of Sherman Andrews, 48, are both related to an inmate's attempted suicide earlier this week.

SAN ANTONIO — A Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputy is in custody, accused of lying while on the job.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said his arrest and suspension are both related to an inmate's attempted suicide earlier this week.

Sherman Andrews, 48, is accused of tampering with a governmental record after the sheriff claims he wrote that he'd done proper checks on this inmate – but didn't. Salazar said the man who tried to take his own life was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.

Andrews, a detention officer, had been with the agency, during this term of employment, since 2017. Previously, he worked for BCSO from 2008 to 2012.

The sheriff says there are indicators Andrews did some checks on the cell, but that he did not do "complete" checks. The sheriff says, though, he wrote on his logs that he had completed them.

Salazar said he later told the truth, but that this is a class a misdemeanor and so he was taken into custody at his home. Andrews is also on unpaid administrative leave, and the sheriff is proposing termination.

Salazar added the frequency of checks on inmates varies.

"For example, a suicidal inmate - one who or medical has indicated to put them on suicide watch - they may need to be on 15-minute checks," Salazar said. "This inmate - there were no indicators he was suicidal prior to this attempt, so I believe he was on 30-minute checks. He was a newer inmate, so we check them more often."