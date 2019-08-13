SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office says deputies stopped Sergio Pablo Huerta from getting out this afternoon.

The 33-year-old inmate was missing from his unit. He was found later in a cell used for inmates who are pending release. He has been placed into Emergency Management Intensive Supervision Status, according to BCSO spokesperson Johnny Garcia.

Huerta now faces a new charge of attempted escape. He was already charged with felony possession of a firearm and a controlled substance.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Boerne dog owner warning others after losing her pet to deadly algae

One dead on northeast side after shooting

'Wedding crasher' wanted | Why investigators fear there may be more victims

Teen arrested after viral video allegedly shows him slapping, punching unconscious girl

Some classrooms still without air conditioning at Sam Houston High School