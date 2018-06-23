According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, both deputies involved in the shooting death of 6-year-old Kameron Prescott have been cleared to return to full duty.

On December 21, 2017, the sheriff’s office says that two deputies opened fire on a suspect whom they believed was armed. Prescott was killed by the gunfire.

BCSO says that because of ongoing litigation involving the family of the child that was killed, they would not comment further on the deputies returning to full active duty.

At the request of the sheriff’s office, the district attorney’s office had joined the investigation and worked independently.

It was later revealed that the suspect that deputies fired upon and killed was not armed and was carrying a “dark tube” that deputies believed to be a gun.

