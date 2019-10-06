A Bexar County Sheriff's corporal is behind bars and charged with continuous violence against family.

35-year-old Justin Storlie was taken into custody just before 4 a.m. Monday morning. He was on administrative leave for a separate family violence incident that occurred on May 21.

A BCSO official called hi behavior a "continuing pattern of conduct that seriously impairs job effectiveness."

The sheriff's office says it will move forward with the process to terminate Storlie. He's been with the department since July 2014.