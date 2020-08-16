BCSO chase ends in rollover crash on Loop 410 near Rigsby

A man and a woman were taken into custody with minor injuries. They may be facing a number of charges.

SAN ANTONIO — A chase involving the Bexar County Sheriff's Office ended in a rollover crash on Loop 410 southbound on the southeast side.

The suspect vehicle was pursued westbound on I-10, and it rolled over in the median near the Rigsby exit. A Department of Public Safety helicopter was used in the chase as well.

A spokesman for the Sheriff says the car matched the description of a vehicle involved in a nearby shooting earlier in the day.

But they say when they tried to stop the car, the driver took off.

Deputies say the driver of the small sedan lost control after spike strips were deployed to stop the chase.

The southbound lanes of Loop 410 are completely closed at the exit, and a significant amount of traffic delays have been caused in both directions.