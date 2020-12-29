BCSO arrests wanted man accused of carrying DEA badge

Investigators do not have any reason to believe that Hernandez misrepresented himself as an agent while in possession of the badge.

SAN ANTONIO — A man who taken into custody at the scene of an early-morning crash in far west Bexar County last week was found to be falsely carrying a DEA badge, Sheriff Javier Salazar said Tuesday.

On the morning of December 20, deputies were dispatched to a crash in the 11800 block of Troubadour Trail.

At the scene, deputies found Mark Anthony Hernandez, 35, to be the operator of the vehicle that caused the crash. Hernandez was found to be intoxicated and was arrested at the scene for DWI.

During the search of Hernandez's car, deputies found a DEA badge, handcuffs, and a gun. It is of note that a woman who was a victim of a previous family violence assault involving Hernandez was also in the car at the time of the crash.

When Sheriff Salazar checked with the DEA to confirm that they had a DEA agent in their custody, Salzar learned that there were no agents by that name in the area.

Additionally, upon further investigation into Hernandez, it was learned that Hernandez, who was out on a bond on the family violence charge, was in violation of a bond by being in the presence of the woman who was in his car.

At this time, investigators do not have any reason to believe that Hernandez used the badge, gun, or handcuffs during any interactions.