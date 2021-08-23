BCSO arrests deputy for official oppression after alleged inappropriate use of force

Investigators said Deputy Jaime Soto was seen on camera "assaulting an inmate and knocking him to the ground without justification."

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office arrested one of their own on charges of official oppression after an alleged assault by a now former deputy.

In December of 2020, a supervisor saw security footage of Deputy Jaime Soto "assaulting an inmate and knocking him to the ground without justification." BCSO says Soto was placed on leave, and an investigation by internal affairs and the Public Integrity Unit found that he had used unnecessary force.

“A badge does not grant extra rights," said Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. "The integrity of our profession hinges on the willingness of good cops to weed out bad cops. I commend the work of an astute supervisor, along with Internal Affairs, Public Integrity, Organized Crime deputies, and the Bexar County D.A.’s Office in making this arrest.”