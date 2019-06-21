SAN ANTONIO — Nearly a month after the Bexar County Sheriff's Office asked the public to keep an eye open for a missing 45-year-old man, deputies have announced the arrests of two men in his murder.

BCSO officials said Thursday night that Colin King, 34, and Barber Donald, 60, are being charged with killing Shane Bourret, whose body was found buried in the yard of a vacant house on San Antonio's west side.

Authorities say they are still investigating what led up the homicide, but believe it stemmed from some kind of disagreement.