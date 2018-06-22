Juan Carlos Chavez, 37, was arrested by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office on Friday morning and charged with indecency with a child.

According to BCSO, Chavez is accused of inappropriately touching a 13-year-old girl in her bedroom. They added that they’re investigating another relationship he has with a relative of the same age.

The sheriff’s office says that he had another active warrant for assault family violence.

They said that he was arrested where he worked on the northwest side of Bexar County on Friday morning without incident.

The sheriff’s office noted to parents that they should talk to their children and don’t be afraid to ask questions if you think something has happened to your child.

