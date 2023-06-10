Baytown father blamed for death of underage son after allegedly giving him fentanyl

Emilio Dominguez Sr., 36, is charged with injury to a child by omission. Prosecutors said he gave the boy a fentanyl-laced pill that killed him.

A Houston-area father was arrested this week in connection with the fentanyl poisoning death of his underage son.

According to prosecutors, Emilio Dominguez Sr., 36, gave the 13-year-old boy a fentanyl-laced pill at the family's Baytown home in August.

According to court documents, he failed to provide medical care when the fentanyl made his son sick. The victim was found dead the next day.

The boy's cause of death was later ruled as fentanyl poisoning.

Dominguez was arrested Wednesday and charged with injury to a child by omission.

At a hearing Friday, prosecutors asked for a $500,000 bond based on Dominguez's criminal history include drug and weapons charges.

The judge set a $150,000 bond and ordered Dominguez to stay away from anyone under the age of 17, including his own children.