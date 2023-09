Austin police say they are still looking for a suspect.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are asking hikers in the Barton Creek Greenbelt to be aware of their surroundings.

Police say they responded to the trailhead near Spyglass Drive and Barton Skyway on Friday for calls of shots fired on the trail.

Officers made contact with one victim and several witnesses who said they saw a man fire his weapon towards people on the trail.

APD hasn't identified a suspect.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.