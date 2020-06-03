Note: The above video is from June of 2018.

A paramedic working for the San Antonio Fire Department was found guilty of family violence charges nearly two years after he was arrested following a domestic incident.

Barry Uhr has been with SAFD for nearly two decades. According to online court records, the guilty verdict came down on Friday.

He was suspended without pay in June of 2019, after he was indicted on several charges. As of about 5:30 p.m. Friday, it's unclear if Uhr is still an employee of SAFD.

