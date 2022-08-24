Bandera County authorities identify found remains as local father missing since July

Sean Duffy was 56 years old. His death is being investigated as a murder.

SAN ANTONIO — Bandera County authorities identified remains discovered last week as belonging to Sean Duffy, a 56-year-old man who went missing in July.

Matt King, chief deputy of the Bandera County Sheriff's Office, confirmed the information to KENS 5 following an autopsy conducted in Lockhart. The body was discovered by a passerby last week, sending tremors of unease through a small-town community where residents say they've noticed an uptick in crime and missing people.

Sean Duffy's son, Brian, told KENS 5 the family is hoping for answers so they can get justice. Family members say Duffy's death is being investigated as a homicide.

Brian Duffy also said his father lived not far from where the remains were found, and that nobody had heard from Sean for over a week before he notified authorities on July 16.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

