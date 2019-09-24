Police say a baby found abandoned near a trash compactor Saturday morning was likely just several hours old.

The newborn was discovered inside a black rolling suitcase after a resident at the Monterra Pointe Apartments heard him crying as she was throwing away trash.

"There would have been probably no opportunity for survival had she not heard this young boy crying," said Lt. Christopher Cook, a spokesman with the Arlington Police Department.

During a news conference on Tuesday, Det. Morgan Speer said finding the baby at that time was critical.

"Talking how blessed that baby was, the maintenance staff at that apartment complex, they normally put everything in the trash compactor in the mornings and compact it," said Speer of items left around the dumpster. "And he was late for work that day."

Authorities released images of the suitcase and a blanket and scarf found inside the luggage with the hopes it will lead to a tip in the case.

Police released images of a suitcase where a baby was found inside on Sept. 21, 2019 near an Arlington dumpster.

The baby was taken to Medical City Arlington, where it was determined he was likely four to six weeks premature and around two hours old when he arrived at the hospital.

The infant had no visible injuries and was responsive and healthy, Speer said.

"He was cold when he was brought in and ... low on oxygen," she said a nurse reported. "But as a premie, he was doing very well."

Speer said the boy is a black male and weighs 4 pounds and 12 ounces.

Police have given the child an unofficial name, Jason, as they work the case.

The detective said several officers, including one of the first responders, have shown interest in adopting the baby.

The luggage the baby was found inside was a black rolling suitcase with a tan fabric lining with the brand logo Jingpin Xiangpao. A leopard print blanket and dark-pink scarf with a paisley print and tassels were also found inside the suitcase.

A pink blanket with a paisley print was found inside a suitcase where a baby was discovered on Sept. 21, 2019.

A leopard print blanket was found inside a suitcase where a baby was found on Sept. 21, 2019.

Police asked anyone who recognizes the suitcase, blanket or scarf or anyone who has information pertaining to the case call 911, Arlington police or CrimeStoppers at 817-469-TIPS.

Speer said after the newborn was found, investigators canvased the complex and went door to door to talk with residents as they worked to identify the mother.

"We don't know if she's OK," Speer said. "We don't know where she's at and that is our number one concern at this point and time."

The detective said they would also like to identify the mother so they can get a family medical background for the baby.

Texas is a Safe Haven state. According to the law, also called the Baby Moses Law, parents who can't care for their baby can leave their child with an employee at a designated safe place – a hospital, fire department, health clinic or emergency medical service station.

Under the law, the baby must be under the age of 60 days and unharmed. The baby must be given to an employee at a designated Safe Haven location, and the employee may ask about the family's medical history.

For more information, go to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS), Baby Safe Haven, or The Baby Moses Project, or call the Texas Baby Moses hotline at 1-877-904-7283.

