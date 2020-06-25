Award announced in murder of man on Loop 1604

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification of a suspect or suspects in the death of a man driving through San Antonio.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, Frederick James Nesloney, 42, and his wife were driving through San Antonio en route to West Texas. Nesloney was driving a blue 2015 Dodge Ram pickup truck, towing a travel trailer. The Nesloney’s were on the way to the oil fields for work.

According to SAPD: "The Nesloney’s were traveling westbound on North Loop 1604 East approaching the O’Conner exit, they were about to enter a construction zone that closed traffic flow down to one lane. Just prior to entering the lane closure, a pickup truck passed the Nesloney’s on the driver’s side and fired a gunshot into their vehicle. It’s unknown at this time why the victims were targeted."

Nesloney died instantly and their vehicle went out of control and struck an off-duty police officer’s vehicle who was working the lane closure. Nesloney's wife was transported to a local hospital for injuries sustained from the crash.

If you have any information about this case, call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP or visit their website. You may receive a cash reward up to $5,000.