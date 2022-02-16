Police still searching for auto theft suspect who led them on a chase

Two cars were stolen and two suspects were arrested, but a third suspect ended up getting away after a chase on the northwest side and west side, police said.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are still searching for a person they believe may have been involved in stealing two cars at gunpoint. The incidents, which police say are connected, began around 9 p.m. on Tuesday night on the northwest side.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, two cars were stolen and two suspects were arrested – but a third suspect ended up getting away after a chase on both the northwest side and west side.

The first car was stolen at gunpoint near Huebner Road and the second car was taken from an apartment complex on USAA Boulevard.

Descriptions of the two vehicles were released, and not long after, police were able to find one of the cars near the Shops at La Cantera.

That's when police began following the car and when officers started to shine lights at the car, the suspect took off – leading officers on a high-speed chase.

Police said the driver wrecked the car at Loop 410 and Evers Road. The suspect got out of the car and that's when he was arrested.

The other car was spotted near Horizon Hill Boulevard. When the driver and a second person in the car noticed police were following them, they began driving the wrong direction on I-10, so officers weren't able to follow the car.

Investigators said the driver went down Bandera Road to Leon Valley – leading officers on a chase through the west side before heading toward Data Point.

Police said the driver and passenger got out of the car and tried to run away. Officers were stationed at an apartment complex where one of the suspects lives.

Officers tried to get him out for about an hour and with the help of Eagle (SAPD's helicopter), they were able to arrest one of the suspects at a field nearby.