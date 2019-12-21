SAN ANTONIO — More than a year after two people were shot and killed in a northwest-San Antonio apartment complex, a man who was already behind bars has been charged in their murders.

Nicholas Milanovich and Julia Wright, both in their early 20s, were found with gunshot wounds at Sonoma Canyon Apartments after authorities said someone broke in and shot them both.

According to court documents, Honduras national Jilson Avelar-Rodriguez was jailed in Pearsall, Texas, for illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border when he admitted to the murders to an investigator. Authorities found him after being contacted by an attorney "who stated his client knew who committed the...murders," an affidavit states.

The source identified Avelar-Rodriguez "by way of his girlfriend," who in turn identified the suspect. In the girlfriend's apartment was also a lock box that investigators determined had belonged to the victims, according to the affidavit. Authorities later found Avelar-Rodriguez in Pearsall; he "initially denied shooting the victims" until confronted by the evidence.

Avelar-Rodriguez faces charges of capital murder. His bond has been set at $1 million.

