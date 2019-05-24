SAN ANTONIO — A South Texas sheriff's office is asking drug dealers to report their competition.

It may be an out-of-the-box tactic. But it's working in Webb County, where the sheriff's office started advertising a hotline last year, asking dealers to rat each other out.

Deputies followed up on a recent call to the hotline, where they found cocaine, marijuana and two semi-automatic guns in a home. There they also took into custody 19-year-old Ruben Moncivais III.

The sheriff says the drugs are part of organized crime in Webb County.