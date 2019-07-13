SAN ANTONIO — An organized theft ring operating across the city allegedly stole thousands of dollars in apartment rent payments, according to authorities.

In an arrest affidavit, a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper making a routine traffic stop off Rittiman Road made a startling discovery: nearly 200 grams of meth and a bag of stolen mail and checks.

This happened on February 6, 2019.

Investigators later learned that Leon Ellery Gordon had allegedly broken into three apartment complex offices, stealing rent checks and money orders.

The arrest affidavit stated Gordon was caught on video stealing from the office at the Sendero Ridge Apartments near Stone Oak.

The surveillance video showed a person burglarizing the office, and the investigator recognized him as Gordon.

According to the affidavit, Gordon tried to break into the night deposit box outside of the building before kicking in the door to the leasing office, eventually breaking through glass to enter the building.

The investigators also learned that the stash of stolen checks and money orders were also made out to The Oasis at Oakwell Apartments and Spanish Main Apartments.

According to the affidavit, staff at the Spanish Main Apartments off Rittiman said there had been a break-in at their office, and tenants’ checks and money orders had been stolen.

Investigators also recognized Gordon from the surveillance video.

The Oasis at Oakwell Apartments did not have surveillance video, according to the affidavit.

Authorities also learned that two of the money orders had been cashed at a local HEB.

Elizabeth Ann Martinez was arrested and accused of cashing one of the money orders totaling $899.

The arrest affidavit also said Melanie Barrera cashed a money order at the same HEB for over $900. Surveillance video caught Barrera cashing the money order and then getting a vehicle along with Martinez.

Barrera and Martinez were both arrested and charged with fraud and engaging in an organized criminal act.

Gordon was arrested and charged with burglary/intent to commit theft, engagement in an organized criminal act and possession.

The arrest affidavit states Gordon had 35 checks with 23 different account numbers, along with 48 pieces of identifying information that wasn’t his.