Police searching for suspect after woman shot in Central Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman Sunday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 4:21 p.m. Sunday to the area near 7100 N. Interstate 35 southbound service road after getting reports of a shooting.

When APD officers arrived, they found an adult woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The woman was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center, according to APD.

APD set up a perimeter and were looking for the suspect Sunday evening.

