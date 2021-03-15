Report: 1 killed in Downtown Austin nightclub shooting

Officers responded to the scene and found one person with multiple gunshot wounds. That person was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was killed in a Downtown Austin shooting near Swing Hookah Lounge early Sunday, police told KVUE's media partner at the Austin American-Statesman.

According to the Statesman, police responded to the 600 block of E. Seventh Street at approximately 4:15 a.m. Sunday after receiving a call about a disturbance at the club. Officers responded to the scene and found one person with multiple gunshot wounds.

The person found by officers was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center and later pronounced dead, the Statesman reported.

As of Sunday, no suspects were taken into custody, the Statesman said. Details about the victim were also not available.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.