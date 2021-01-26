Austin SWAT responding to possible hostage situation at doctor's office off MoPac

Police are on scene at the 1900 block of West 35th Street.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is responding to reports of an armed subject near MoPac Expressway.

As of 5:45 p.m., officials said a heavy police presence, including members of the SWAT team, is currently working on the 1900 block of West 35th St.

Initial reports indicate the suspect may have entered a nearby medical office and taken an unknown number of people hostage.

By 6:45 p.m., APD's mobile command center had arrived on scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

