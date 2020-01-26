AUSTIN, Texas — Two University of Texas at Austin students were among the victims in a series of stabbings in Downtown Austin on Thursday night.

According to a police report obtained by KVUE, Austin police officers were notified of a series of stabbings that took place within a 30-minute timeframe in the 600 block of Neches Street, 500 block of East Sixth Street and at the intersection of East Sixth and Red River Street on Thursday night around 11:24 p.m.

Austin police said several victims reported that a woman – later identified as 33-year-old Raecala Morris – came up from behind them and struck them in the back of the head or body and then ran away. The victims reportedly suffered from deep lacerations and cuts.

RELATED: Series of stabbings reported in Downtown Austin within 30-minute timeframe

Morris was arrested and booked in the Travis County Jail, charged with one count of aggravated assault, with additional charges pending. She reportedly told police she stabbed five people, but officers said at the time that there were only three confirmed victims, the report said. Two of those victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. APD said video they obtained potentially showed an additional victim that had not been identified and police asked that any additional victims come forward.

On Sunday morning, UT Austin Police Chief David Carter confirmed that two of the victims were UT students. Carter said that he was alerted by a professor that a second student was attacked on Sixth Street. UTPD notified APD and connected that student to Student Emergency Services for follow-up on care.

"Never hesitate to tell someone if you are assaulted," Carter said. "Police will always keep your identity confidential."

Carter then tagged the Twitter handles of the current UT Austin classes, saying, "Students + faculty + police = a safer UT Austin community."

These stabbings led to further back-and-forth between Gov. Greg Abbott and Austin city leaders over the City's homeless policies. According to the police report, Morris is a known homeless woman in Austin.

RELATED: After more downtown stabbings, Abbott says Austin's 'reckless' policies on homelessness 'must end now'

On Sunday, Gov. Abbott tweeted in response to Carter, saying he's "heard urgent pleas by UT students about increasing lighting and security tools around campus." Abbott said he shared his expectations with UT leaders and expects results next month.

If you have any information regarding the stabbings downtown, call the APD Aggravated Assault Unit at 512-974-5245. People may also contact Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

