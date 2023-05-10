'Saddened beyond words' | Family of woman killed in possible North Austin road rage shooting speaks out

Officers said the woman was found dead in her vehicle, but that her injuries were "not consistent."

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — We're learning new details about a driver who was killed in a possible road rage shooting in North Austin Saturday night.

The family of 46-year-old Teresa Ferguson told KVUE that Ferguson was smart, funny, and loved everybody.

Ferguson was found dead in a vehicle near the I-35 Frontage Road and Rundberg Lane after her vehicle hit a guardrail. However, according to the Austin Police Department (APD), Ferguson's injuries were "not consistent" with injuries someone would sustain in a car crash.

"We are saddened beyond words and are asking, pleading for anyone who may have information about this incident that took Teresa from us to please contact the Austin Police Department," Ferguson's uncle told KVUE in a statement.

APD hasn't released a description of a possible suspect but did say that a gray four-door sedan was involved. Police also said Ferguson was on the phone with a friend when the call dropped. Shortly after, 911 received an automated call from Apple saying that a crash happened, which led officers to respond to the scene. Ferguson was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene.

APD says anyone who may have witnessed the incident should come forward or contact police at 512-794-TIPS. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 512-472-8477. Any information that leads to an arrest could result in a reward of up to $1,000.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | X | Instagram | YouTube