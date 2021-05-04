x
Crime

Three hurt in East Austin shooting, APD says

The Austin Police Department said the shooting happened in the 1600 block of Nash Hernandez Senior Road.

AUSTIN, Texas — Three people have been hurt in a shooting incident near Rendon Park in East Austin, police said Sunday. 

The Austin Police Department (APD) said the shooting happened at approximately 7:53 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Nash Hernandez Senior Road. Two people were shot after a suspect opened fire into a crowd and one person was also stabbed, according to the APD. APD said the incident stemmed from a car club gathering. There were several parties going on at the time that seemed to be Easter-related, APD said.

Police said one person has life-threatening injuries. 

A suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, according to police.

There was not believed to be any further threat to the community, APD said in a press briefing Sunday. 

This is a developing story.

