Three hurt in East Austin shooting, APD says

AUSTIN, Texas — Three people have been hurt in a shooting incident near Rendon Park in East Austin, police said Sunday.
The Austin Police Department (APD) said the shooting happened at approximately 7:53 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Nash Hernandez Senior Road. Two people were shot after a suspect opened fire into a crowd and one person was also stabbed, according to the APD. APD said the incident stemmed from a car club gathering. There were several parties going on at the time that seemed to be Easter-related, APD said.
Police said one person has life-threatening injuries.
A suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, according to police.
There was not believed to be any further threat to the community, APD said in a press briefing Sunday.
This is a developing story.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
This Austin church is still dealing with the aftermath of the winter storms but found a different way to worship this Easter