Austin police seeking suspect accused of groping child at Southpark Meadows Walmart

Police said the incident happened on May 15 at the Walmart near I-35 and Slaughter Lane.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a man accused of inappropriately touching a young girl at an Austin Walmart.

Police said the incident happened on the afternoon of May 15 at the Southpark Meadows Walmart located at the service road of 9300 S. I-35.

The man reportedly appeared to have been walking around the store for some time before he approached a 6-year-old and forcibly touched the child in a sexual manner in a store aisle before fleeing the area.

The suspect was described as a white man of average size. He was wearing a white baseball cap, a green-patterned shirt, maroon-colored pants and green or gray Converse-style sneakers. He was seen leaving the area in a green or blue, 1999 body-style Chevrolet Suburban.

Anyone with information is asked to call the APD Child Abuse tip line at 512-974-6880, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.