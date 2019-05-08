AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is on the hunt for a red Toyota Camera after they found a woman dead Sunday night in southeast Austin.

Police said they received a call around 9:57 p.m. about a woman down inside a resident on Chaparral Trail. When police and Austin-Travis County EMS arrived, they said they found a woman with obvious trauma on her body. She was pronounced dead at 11:02 p.m.

Homicide detectives and crime scene units then arrived to begin processing the scene. They are speaking with witnesses and looking for more information. The case is currently being treated as a homicide.

An autopsy will be conducted soon to determine her exact cause and manner of death.

The public is asked to keep an eye out for a red, four-door Toyota Camry with a Texas license plate number of FLH-0260. Anyone who spots it is asked to call police immediately.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or text "Tip 103" plus your message to CRIMES or use the new Crime Stoppers App or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. Tips can be made anonymously. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

