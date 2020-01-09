Austin police seeking suspect accused of firing shots from vehicle

Police are seeking the driver of a black sedan, possibly a Hyundai Sonata.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying the driver of a vehicle accused of chasing and firing shots at another vehicle.

Police said the incident occurred around 11:43 a.m. on Aug. 21 on the 6400 block of the US 290 eastbound service road.

A 911 caller reported that the driver of a black sedan, possibly a Hyundai Sonata, was firing shots and chasing an older-model black Mitsubishi.

Upon speaking with witnesses, officials canvassed the area for video and found several shell casings on scene. At this time, police do not know if anyone was struck by the gunfire.

A reward of $1,000 is being offered for any information leading to the arrest of a suspect, who could face deadly conduct charges.

If you have information, call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477) or use the Crime Stoppers app. You can also contact the APD at 512-974-5945 or by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.