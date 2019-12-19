AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are responding after a reported kidnapping near the University of Texas campus.
The incident happened just after 8 p.m. around San Antonio Street and West 24th Street, UT police said on Wednesday. Police said the suspect forced a Hispanic woman into a car at gunpoint.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic man wearing a red hoodie and driving a black sedan.
Police told KVUE they believe the suspect is still armed.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact 911.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
No Texans cross party lines in votes to impeach President Trump
House votes to impeach President Trump
FBI, Texas Rangers, DPS assist in search for missing Austin mother, baby