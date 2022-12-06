Man arrested in connection with fatal South Austin shooting

Detectives had previously determined the victim was shot by someone he knew.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting in South Austin on Dec. 6.

APD said that on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at approximately 4:52 p.m., the department received a 911 call about a shooting in the 700 block of Mankato Drive, near Mary Moore Searight Metropolitan Park. The caller said that a man, later identified as 41-year-old Michael Seibert, had been shot.

Officers arrived at 5:01 p.m. and located a man in his late 20s "with obvious signs of trauma." Despite life-saving efforts by officers and medics, Seibert was pronounced dead on the scene at 5:11 p.m.

APD said that, during the on-scene investigation, detectives determined that Seibert was shot by someone he knew.

On Dec. 15, APD said officers and members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Peter Lucio on Dec. 14. He is charged with Seibert's murder.

APD initially reported this incident as a suspicious death and said it was being investigated as the city's 65th homicide of 2022. However, according to a press release sent out on Dec. 8, APD is investigating this incident as the 66th homicide of the year.