Austin mass shooting: One suspect in custody

AUSTIN, Texas — One suspect is now in custody in connection to the Austin mass shooting on Sixth Street, police said Saturday afternoon.

The mass shooting occurred early Saturday in Downtown Austin. More than a dozen victims were injured. APD says 12 of the victims will be OK and two are currently in critical condition. No deaths have been reported.

According to APD, no motive for the shooting has yet been discovered and they say this is an isolated incident.

Police are still looking for a second possible shooter behind the attack and Interim Police Chief Chacon promised a quick end to the manhunt to locate this second suspect.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the shooting or what happened before the shooting is asked to call 911 or the police tip line at 512-472-TIPS.